UPDATE: Water rescue response called after vehicle found in river

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 3:55 a.m.
A water rescue response was called after a vehicle was found in the river.
Dayton Police, medics, and water rescue teams were dispatched around 3:12 a.m. to Keowee Street and Embury Park Road on reports of a car in the water, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
When crews arrived, they found a car in the river.
Dispatchers confirmed to News Center 7 that no one was found.
The incident remains under investigation.
