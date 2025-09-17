UPDATE: Construction worker hospitalized after being hit on I-70

CLARK COUNTY — UPDATE: @3:00 A.M.

A construction worker was injured after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate 70 early Wednesday morning.

State troopers from the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded just before 1:20 a.m. to reports of a crash on I-70 Westbound near State Route 235, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

All lanes were temporarily closed but have since reopened.

Medics transported the construction worker to Miami Valley Hospital, dispatchers told News Center 7.

We have contacted OSHP about the worker’s condition and what caused the wreck.

The crash remains under investigation.

