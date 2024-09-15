Officers, medics respond to reported stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON — Officers and medics responded to a reported stabbing in Dayton early Sunday morning.
Around 4:04 a.m. officers and medics were dispatched to the 500 block of Burkhardt Ave on reports of both a stabbing and a shooting.
A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that medics responded to the scene.
It is unclear at this time if a victim was located, according to the Dispatch Sergeant.
No suspect information was immediately available. Police are on the scene investigating.
This is a developing story.
