Officers, medics respond to crash involving dump truck in Dayton

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Officers and medics were called to a crash involving a dump truck in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Around 1:12 a.m. crews were dispatched to US 35 Westbound and South Keowee Street on reports of a crash.

The crash involved a dump truck and an SUV, according to a Montgomery County Dispatch Sergeant.

Medics were called to the scene, but it is unclear what if any injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.


