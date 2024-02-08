Officers, medics respond after vehicle crashes into guard rail in Miami Twp.

MIAMI TWP. — Officers and medics responded after a vehicle crashed into a guard rail in Miami Township late Wednesday night.

Miami Township officers and the Miami Valley Fire District firefighters were dispatched around 11:04 p.m. to southbound Springboro Pike (SR-741) between the I-675 overpass and Lyons Road.

The Miami Valley Fire District posted a photo of the crash on its social media page.

It shows a vehicle suffered heavy front-end damage and airbags were deployed. Traffic was down to one lane on SR-741 while officers investigated the crash.

A guard rail was also damaged, according to initial scanner traffic.

News Center 7 has reached out to Miami Township and the Miami Valley Fire District for more information.

The crash remains under investigation.

