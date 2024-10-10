Officers, medics respond after semi crash on US-35 in Greene County

XENIA — Officers and medics have responded after a semi crash on US-35 in Greene County Thursday morning.
A news crew is heading to the scene. We will have the latest information today on News Center 7 at Noon.
Xenia Police officers responded around 6:54 a.m. to Westbound US-35 near Bellbrook Avenue, according to dispatchers.
Initial scanner traffic indicated the crash involved a semi and a van.
Dispatchers told News Center 7 that officers and medics were on the scene but could not provide any other information.
