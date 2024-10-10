22-year-old man dead after motorcycle crash in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — A 22-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Butler County on Wednesday, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones.

The Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (S.T.A.R.T) was called to a single-vehicle crash at 2055 Ross Hanover Road in Ross Township at 11:19 a.m.

According to Jones, the 22-year-old was driving a 2021 Suzuki motorcycle east on Ross Hanover Road at the time of the crash.

A preliminary investigation found that the man lost control, drove off the right side of the road, and hit a fence.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead on scene, according to Jones.

His identity was not immediately available.

This crash remains under investigation.

