22-year-old man dead after motorcycle crash in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — A 22-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Butler County on Wednesday, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (S.T.A.R.T) was called to a single-vehicle crash at 2055 Ross Hanover Road in Ross Township at 11:19 a.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- The Latest: Hurricane Milton lands near Siesta Key, Florida, as a Category 3 storm
- Family moving days after being held at gunpoint during home invasion; police looking for 2 suspects
- Road rage incident leads to deadly crash on I-75
According to Jones, the 22-year-old was driving a 2021 Suzuki motorcycle east on Ross Hanover Road at the time of the crash.
A preliminary investigation found that the man lost control, drove off the right side of the road, and hit a fence.
The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead on scene, according to Jones.
His identity was not immediately available.
This crash remains under investigation.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]