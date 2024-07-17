Officers, medics respond after person shot in Dayton

DAYTON — Officers and medics have responded after a shooting in Dayton early Wednesday morning.
>>17-year-old walks into yard, says he’s been shot, 911 caller says
Dayton Police officers and medics were dispatched at 1:23 a.m. to the intersection of Eleanor and Lakeview Avenues, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Several officers are on the scene investigating.
News Center 7 is working to learn the condition of the person shot and what led to the shooting.
