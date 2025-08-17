Local

Officers, medics respond to 2-car crash on busy Montgomery County road

By WHIO Staff
Crash on Heincke at Miamisburg Centerville Photo contributed by Miami Valley Fire District (via Facebook) (Miami Valley Fire District (via Facebook) /Miami Valley Fire District (via Facebook))
By WHIO Staff

MIAMISBURG — Officers and medics responded to a two-car crash in Miamisburg on Saturday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Miamisburg Police and Miami Valley Fire District firefighters responded around 9:25 p.m. to N Heincke Road and Miamisburg Centerville Roads on a report of a crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

Miami Valley Fire District posted a photo on social media.

It showed that two cars each suffered front-end damage.

There was also debris in the road.

They asked drivers to avoid the area around 9:33 p.m.

News Center 7 has contacted the Miami Valley Fire District to determine if anyone was hurt.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read