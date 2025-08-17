Local

Area school district announces transportation, safety updates

MIDDLETOWN — An area school district announced transportation and safety updates for 2025-26.

Middletown City Schools wrote on a social media post that they are working to provide “a secure, efficient, and student-centered transportation experience” for students and families.

The school district provided the following updates on Wednesday.

They announced that they are partnering up with Petermann Bus Services to make sure their buses are “well-maintained,” their drivers are well-trained, and the bus routes are designed with safety and efficiency, according to a social media post.

The school district said that parents can access their child’s bus information with the My Ride K-12 app. Parents can check the following:

  • View bus numbers, stops, and times
  • Track real-time GPS updates
  • Receive route updates and alerts from the Transportation Department

The school district said that all K-12 students will receive Student Success Cards this year. Students will need the cards for the following:

  • Be required to board and exit the bus
  • Serve as ID for school and events
  • Allow check-in/out at school
  • Connect with lunch accounts
  • Be used for more services soon (like library checkout!)

Students riding the bus must carry their SUCCESS CARD, the school district said.

Grades 7-12 will be required to use their cards throughout the school day.

