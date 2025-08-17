Area school district announces transportation, safety updates

MIDDLETOWN — An area school district announced transportation and safety updates for 2025-26.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Middletown City Schools wrote on a social media post that they are working to provide “a secure, efficient, and student-centered transportation experience” for students and families.

TRENDING STORIES:

The school district provided the following updates on Wednesday.

They announced that they are partnering up with Petermann Bus Services to make sure their buses are “well-maintained,” their drivers are well-trained, and the bus routes are designed with safety and efficiency, according to a social media post.

The school district said that parents can access their child’s bus information with the My Ride K-12 app. Parents can check the following:

View bus numbers, stops, and times

Track real-time GPS updates

Receive route updates and alerts from the Transportation Department

The school district said that all K-12 students will receive Student Success Cards this year. Students will need the cards for the following:

Be required to board and exit the bus

Serve as ID for school and events

Allow check-in/out at school

Connect with lunch accounts

Be used for more services soon (like library checkout!)

Students riding the bus must carry their SUCCESS CARD, the school district said.

Grades 7-12 will be required to use their cards throughout the school day.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group