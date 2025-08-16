UPDATE: Bob Evans temporarily closed in Springfield after vehicle crashes into building

SPRINGFIELD — UPDATE: 7:25 p.m.
A Bob Evans restaurant is temporarily closed after a vehicle crashed into it in Springfield on Saturday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Springfield police and medics responded to the Bob Evans on S. Tuttle Road on reports of a vehicle into a building around 5 p.m., according to a Springfield Police Dispatch sergeant.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Officer hospitalized after crashing cruiser in Montgomery County
- Police searching for woman accused of stealing goods from Kroger
- City cancels free concert due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’
Photos show part of the building suffered damage. It is surrounded by caution tape.
An officer told News Center 7 at the scene that two people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported.
A dispatch sergeant initially said that the driver accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.
The manager told our news crew that it is temporarily closed.
The crash remains under investigation.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group