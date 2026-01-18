Officers locate 41.14 grams of meth during Ohio traffic stop

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 46-year-old man was arrested in Springfield Township on Friday night after a traffic stop led to officers finding 41.14 grams of methamphetamine.

Around 6:30 p.m., an officer with the Springfield Township Police Department had noticed a truck had pulled into the Office Motel on Massillon Road, according to a social media post.

The officer then witnessed the truck leave five minutes later and headed northbound on Massillon Road.

Due to the truck being in a location known for drug activity, the officer decided to follow the truck, according to the post.

The officer watched the truck commit a traffic violation and followed the truck into a gas station parking lot to initiate a traffic stop.

The truck pulled up next to a gas pump, and a male exited the vehicle.

The officer told the driver why he had pulled him over and asked the driver where he was coming from.

The man said that he had allegedly picked up a female from a friend’s house and was taking her home.

The officer told the man that he had followed him, and said that his statement was untrue and that the driver had just come from the Office Motel.

The driver was identified as 46-year-old Darrell Mancuso.

Mancuso was asked if there was anything illegal inside the vehicle, to which he replied that he didn’t know.

Mancuso had denied a car search, according to the post, so the officer deployed K9 Rex for an open-air sniff test.

K9 Rex gave a positive alert on the vehicle, and the officer then searched the vehicle.

Located inside the vehicle, there was allegedly a blue bag that was filled with eight individually wrapped bags that contained a crystal-like substance.

A red bag that allegedly contained white and green mushroom-like substances, several empty plastic baggies, and a scale were also found inside the car.

Mancuso was arrested, and his vehicle was towed. During questioning at the police station, he allegedly admitted that the eight bags had contained methamphetamine and that the red bag had contained psilocybin mushrooms.

The methamphetamine was weighed separately, and combined with all the bags, there were 41.14 grams in total, according to the post.

The bag that contained the mushrooms weighed about 1.20 grams.

Mancuso was charged with:

Trafficking in Drugs- F2

Possession of Drugs- F2

Possession of Drugs- F5

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia- M4

