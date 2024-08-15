Officers investigating after body found in Butler County creek

HAMILTON — Officers are investigating after a body was found in a Butler County creek on Wednesday.
Hamilton Police officers responded just before 5 p.m. to the 900 block of Eaton Avenue on reports of a body found in Two Mile Creek, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.
When arrived, they found a dead person.
No foul play is suspected, Cincinnati TV stations WKRC and WLWT report.
The name has not been released.
Anyone with information can call police at 513-868-5811.
