Officers investigating after body found in Butler County creek

HAMILTON — Officers are investigating after a body was found in a Butler County creek on Wednesday.

Hamilton Police officers responded just before 5 p.m. to the 900 block of Eaton Avenue on reports of a body found in Two Mile Creek, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

When arrived, they found a dead person.

No foul play is suspected, Cincinnati TV stations WKRC and WLWT report.

The name has not been released.

Anyone with information can call police at 513-868-5811.

