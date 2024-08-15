Deputies searching for missing 60-year-old Butler County man

BUTLER COUNTY — Deputies are searching for a missing 60-year-old man Butler County man.

Scott Michael Schwarz, 60, was last seen on Aug. 9 at the Liberty Center on Blake Street around 8:30 p.m., according to Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones.

The sheriff’s office has also posted photos on social media.

He is described as five feet, nine inches tall, weighs 190 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Schwarz was last seen wearing a gray “CSI” t-shirt and dark-colored jeans.

Anyone with information can call Detective Detherage at 513-759-7349.

Missing Butler County Man- Scott Michael Schwarz Photo contributed by the Butler County Sheriff's Office (Butler County Sheriff's Office /Butler County Sheriff's Office)

