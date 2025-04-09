2 dead, 1 seriously injured after crash sends dump truck into restaurant

BOONE COUNTY, Kentucky — Two people are dead, and one person is in critical condition after a crash caused a dump truck to hit a restaurant in Kentucky, according to our media partners, WCPO-9 TV.

The crash occurred at the Boonedocks Pub and Grub restaurant on Tuesday, near the intersection of U.S. 42 and Beaver Road in Boone County.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office told WCPO-9 that two cars were involved in a crash at this intersection.

The dump truck crashed into the restaurant as a result of the crash.

Two people in the car were killed, and another was taken to an area hospital, according to WCPO-9.

Officials said the dump truck driver is okay.

A Boonedocks Pub and Grub employee told WCPO-9 that there were about six people inside when the crash happened. All of the customers were sitting at the bar.

No one inside the restaurant was injured, according to the employee.

The restaurant owners went to the scene and told WCPO-9 that the intersection is a problem and the restaurant can be replaced, but life cannot.

