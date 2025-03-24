Officers hurt while on special duty at Ohio casino

COLUMBUS — Two police officers were injured while working at a casino over the weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The officers were on a special duty shift at Hollywood Casino Columbus, according to CBS affiliate WBNS.

The officers received minor injuries while taking a drunk and disorderly person into custody.

TRENDING STORIES:

“This is yet another reminder of the challenges our officers face every day, even in off-duty roles,” Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 9 President Brian Steel said. “The FOP stands firmly behind our dedicated officers and the critical work they do to keep our community safe.”

Special duty refers to hiring an off-duty police officer for security, traffic control, or escorts.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group