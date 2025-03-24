Officers hurt while on special duty at Ohio casino

COLUMBUS — Two police officers were injured while working at a casino over the weekend.
The officers were on a special duty shift at Hollywood Casino Columbus, according to CBS affiliate WBNS.
The officers received minor injuries while taking a drunk and disorderly person into custody.
“This is yet another reminder of the challenges our officers face every day, even in off-duty roles,” Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 9 President Brian Steel said. “The FOP stands firmly behind our dedicated officers and the critical work they do to keep our community safe.”
Special duty refers to hiring an off-duty police officer for security, traffic control, or escorts.
We will continue to follow this story.
