Officers awarded for de-escalating woman attempting to stab nurse with scissors

By WHIO Staff

Officer Foley (left), Officer Schweickart (middle), Sergeant Siney (right), and Officer Colon (back (Miami Township Police Department)

MIAMI TWP — Multiple Miami Township officers were awarded for de-escalating a dangerous situation.

Officer Foley, Officer Schweickart, Sgt. Siney, and Officer Colon were awarded for their quick actions involving an elderly woman with schizophrenia, Miami Township police posted on social media.

The woman was armed with large scissors and had attempted to stab a nurse, police said.

The officers were able to calm the woman down and she was taken into custody without anyone getting hurt.

The identity of the woman or the charges she may face have not been released.

