KETTERING — Officers are looking for a woman accused of passing fake money in Kettering.

The Kettering Police Department posted pictures of the female suspect on its social media page.

The department says she is wanted for passing counterfeit money.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kettering Police.

Please call Ptl. Wager at (937) 296-2555 or reference report #24-032681.

Officers asking for help finding woman accused of passing fake money

