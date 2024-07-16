Can you help? Police looking for man accused of stealing computer equipment in Moraine

MORAINE — Officers are asking for the public’s help to find a theft suspect and his vehicle.

Moraine Police said a man was captured on surveillance footage on June 9 stealing valuable computer equipment from a business on W. Dorothy Lane, according to a social media post.

The vehicle involved is a silver Ford Escape with fading paint and surface rust around the sunroof.

The department said on Facebook the man’s shirt and shoes have distinct colors and designs.

Call Detective Klemmensen at (937) 535-1161 if anyone recognizes him.

Police looking for man accused of stealing computer equipment Photo contributed by Moraine Police (via Facebook) (Andrew Parish/Moraine Police (via Facebook))

