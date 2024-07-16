Police investigating reported shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Police are investigating reports of a shooting at an apartment complex in Springfield Monday night, a supervisor with the Springfield Police Division confirmed.

The shooting was reported around 8:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of Primm Drive.

The supervisor said the scene is active and police are investigating.

Initial reports indicate at least one medic responded to the scene.

Information on any injuries was not immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.

