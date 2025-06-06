Officer shoots man armed with knife, accused of threatening relative, police say

GAHANNA — A police officer shot a man who was reportedly armed with a knife and accused of threatening a relative in Ohio on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Gahanna Police officers responded at 9:39 a.m. to reports of a suicidal person at the 300 block of Lincolnshire Road, according to a social media post.

When the officer arrived, he asked 19-year-old Makhi McMillan to exit the home, but McMillan refused to come out.

The officer then entered the home and was followed by a second officer.

TRENDING STORIES:

They found McMillan armed with a knife and threatening relatives. He was not responding to the officers’ orders, Gahanna Police said on its Facebook page.

“Officers gave over a dozen commands for McMillan to drop his weapon. When he refused, one officer fired his service weapon, striking McMillan,” said Gahanna Police. “The officer who fired his weapon immediately began administering aid and called for medics, who quickly arrived. McMillan was alert and talking with officers before being transported to an area hospital, where he is in serious condition.”

No one else was hurt, and officers recovered a knife from the scene.

McMillan is charged with one count of felonious assault.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group