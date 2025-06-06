5 hospitalized after car submerges into pond, OSHP says

WEST JEFFERSON — Several people were hospitalized after a vehicle went into a retention pond Thursday night.

Officers, state troopers, and medics responded at around 6:25 p.m. to the area of U.S. 40 and Park West Drive on reports of a vehicle into a pond, according to West Jefferson Police Brandon Smith.

Upon arrival, three officers and a state trooper began water rescue to save the people trapped inside.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Lt. Merrill Thompson told our news partner, WBNS-TV in Columbus, that people saw the vehicle traveling westbound in the left lane before slowly driving in the right lane, off the road, and into a pond.

The driver reportedly got out of the vehicle, and a trooper rescued a child before the car sank. Lt. Thompson told WBNS that another person was rescued before the car was fully submerged.

It is currently unknown when the other two people got out of the vehicle, according to OSHP.

“Multiple fire departments responded to the scene, providing critical assistance with rescue operations and the transportation of victims to area hospitals,” said Chief Smith.

Medics transported three people to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus with “non-life-threatening injuries,” WBNS said.

They took two others to an area hospital after they went into cardiac arrest, OSHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.

