Officer overdoses on suspected Fentanyl during traffic stop

FOSTORIA, Ohio — An Ohio police officer overdosed on suspected fentanyl while conducting a traffic stop over the weekend.

On Saturday, Jun 14, around 2:11 a.m. Fostoria Police Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of Columbus Ave, according to a release from the department.

During the traffic stop, officers developed reasonable suspicion that there were possible illegal drugs in the vehicle.

A K9 unit, Officer Jared Lindig and K-9 Bandit, were called to the scene, and Bandit gave a positive indication.

During a search of the vehicle, Officer Brayden Moon found a powdery substance in the purse of the passenger, Latoya Bowers.

The substance, which is now presumed to be Fentanyl, became airborne due to weather conditions and exposed Officer Moon.

Officer Moon collapsed shortly after and is believed to have suffered an overdose, according to the release.

Officers on scene, Moira White and Jeremy Salaz, began life-saving measures and called for EMS.

The officer in charge, Colin Taggart, arrived and administered several doses of Narcan to Officer Moon, reviving him.

Officer Moon was then transported by EMS to Fostoria Community Hospital for further evaluation. He was treated and later released.

Bowers was arrested for Corrupting Another with Drugs, a second-degree felony.

The driver, Alex Tiell, was also arrested and charged with Complicity, a second-degree felony.

Bowers and Tiell were transported to and are currently being held at the Seneca County Jail.

Other charges will be filed, pending further investigation.

“I cannot say enough, how proud I am of these officers and how they responded, saving a fellow officer’s life in this chaotic moment,” Fostoria Police Chief Gabe Wedge said. “Experience and training truly paid off, and an officer’s life was saved today because of it.”

