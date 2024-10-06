Officer, medics respond after 1 shot near Trotwood business

TROTWOOD — Officers and medics have responded after a person was shot in Trotwood late Sunday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Trotwood police officers were dispatched at 11:21 a.m. to the 4000 block of Salem Avenue near AutoZone on initial reports of a shooting.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘Cryptic’ letters found around Ohio town, police issue warning
- Fast-food cup thrown at passing car causes ‘serious damage;’ Ohio police department says
- ‘There’s glass everywhere;’ Bullets shot through child’s bedroom as he slept, 911 caller says
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7 that a male was shot in the leg.
His condition is not known currently.
We will update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]