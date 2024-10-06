Officer, medics respond after 1 shot near Trotwood business

TROTWOOD — Officers and medics have responded after a person was shot in Trotwood late Sunday morning.

Trotwood police officers were dispatched at 11:21 a.m. to the 4000 block of Salem Avenue near AutoZone on initial reports of a shooting.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7 that a male was shot in the leg.

His condition is not known currently.

We will update this story.

