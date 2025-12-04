Off-duty officer hit by vehicle while directing traffic in Ohio

WILLOUGHBY — An off-duty officer was injured after being hit by a vehicle while directing traffic in Ohio on Wednesday.

The Willoughby Police Department in Lake County wrote in a social media post that the officer was working an off-duty traffic detail when a vehicle struck them.

The vehicle hit the officer from behind just after 11:45 a.m., according to a police spokesperson.

Medics transported the officer to the hospital.

The spokesperson added that the officer has since been released with no serious injuries.

Charges are pending as the crash remains under investigation.

