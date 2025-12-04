Off-duty officer hit by vehicle while directing traffic in Ohio

WILLOUGHBY — An off-duty officer was injured after being hit by a vehicle while directing traffic in Ohio on Wednesday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Willoughby Police Department in Lake County wrote in a social media post that the officer was working an off-duty traffic detail when a vehicle struck them.
The vehicle hit the officer from behind just after 11:45 a.m., according to a police spokesperson.
TRENDING STORIES:
- STAY INFORMED: Area school district announces delay
- Police searching for suspect, vehicle connected with Greene Co. robbery
- Farmers market closing its doors later this month in Miamisburg
Medics transported the officer to the hospital.
The spokesperson added that the officer has since been released with no serious injuries.
Charges are pending as the crash remains under investigation.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group