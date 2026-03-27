ODOT to close busy I-75 ramp for 2 months

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will close an exit ramp from Interstate 75 for two months.

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ODOT said in a social media post that the I-75 northbound ramp to Needmore Road will be closed starting Friday evening, March 27.

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It will be closed for two months.

“This closure is necessary to reconstruct the ramp as part of the ongoing project along I-75 through this area,” ODOT said.

The construction work is weather-dependent.

Drivers will be detoured by using Wagner Ford to Dixie Drive to get access to Needmore Road.

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