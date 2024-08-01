ODNR hosting special archery deer hunts across Miami Valley this month

OHIO — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has announced some special archery deer hunts this month.

It will hold the hunts at nine locations bordering the Little Miami, Stillwater, and Big and Little Darby state scenic rivers, according to an ODNR spokesperson.

People can enter and take part in that special archery deer hunt.

Hunters must attend a mandatory meeting for each scenic river hunt and will have a chance to purchase a five-dollar ticket to be entered into the scenic river lands special hunt drawing.

The meeting and drawing for the Stillwater River hunts will be on August 15 at the Barn at Stillwater Prairie at the 9700 block of State Route 185 in Covington at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at these locations:

Abshire-Graves (Darke County) – On the Stillwater River, this 22-acre site is located on State Route 185 in Versailles.

(Darke County) – On the Stillwater River, this 22-acre site is located on State Route 185 in Versailles. Cool-Davis (Miami County) – This 20-acre site is located on the northeast corner of the State Route 185 bridge crossing over the Stillwater River in Miami County.

The meeting and drawing for the Big and Little Darby Creek hunts will be on August 22 at the 300 block of N. Chillicothe Street in Plain City.

Tickets will be available for purchase between 5:15-6:20 p.m.

Terra Nova (Union County) – On Big Darby Creek, this 24-acre site is located on North Lewisburg Road in North Lewisburg.

(Union County) – On Big Darby Creek, this 24-acre site is located on North Lewisburg Road in North Lewisburg. Milford Center (Union County) – On Big Darby Creek, this 90-acre site is located between Middleburg-Plain City Road and North Darby Coe Road, just southeast of Collins Road.

(Union County) – On Big Darby Creek, this 90-acre site is located between Middleburg-Plain City Road and North Darby Coe Road, just southeast of Collins Road. Agnes Andreae and Little Darby Forrest preserves (Madison County) – Both sites are located on Little Darby Creek. This hunt is being conducted in cooperation with The Nature Conservancy and for a combined 232 acres just west of the village of West Jefferson off State Route 29.

The last meeting and drawing for the Little Miami River hunts will be on August 29 at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Caesar Creek Visitors Center at the 4000 block of North Clarksville Road in Waynesville.

Tickets will be available for purchase between 5:15-6 p.m.

Deerfield Gorge (Warren County) – On the Little Miami River, this 136-acre site is located on King Avenue in Maineville.

(Warren County) – On the Little Miami River, this 136-acre site is located on King Avenue in Maineville. Caesar Creek (Warren County) – On the Little Miami River, this 70-acre site for Caesar Creek is located on County Road 30 (Middletown Road) in Waynesville.

(Warren County) – On the Little Miami River, this 70-acre site for Caesar Creek is located on County Road 30 (Middletown Road) in Waynesville. Hall’s Creek Little Miami River Access (Warren County) – On the Little Miami River, this 37-acre site for Hall’s Creek is located on Mason Morrow Millgrove Road in Morrow.

(Warren County) – On the Little Miami River, this 37-acre site for Hall’s Creek is located on Mason Morrow Millgrove Road in Morrow. Roxanna (Greene County) – On the Little Miami River, this 53-acre site is located on U.S. Route 42 in Spring Valley.

