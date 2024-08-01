UPDATE: All lanes closed on EB I-70 after dump truck hits overpass

CLAY TOWNSHIP — Officers and medics have responded to a dump truck crash on Interstate 70 in Montgomery County.

We are making phone calls and will have the latest information today on News Center 7′s Daybreak starting at 4:25 a.m.

>>All lanes open on SB I-75 past I-70 due to crash, 1 child, 2 others hospitalized

Crews were dispatched around 2:20 a.m. to Eastbound Interstate 70 at State Route 49 on initial reports of a crash, according to OSHP dispatchers.

ODOT cameras show all lanes are closed on I-70 EB at State Route 49 and traffic is being rerouted from I-70 EB to Arlington Road.

A dump truck hit the State Route 49 overpass, dispatchers told News Center 7.

We are working to learn if there are any injuries and will update this story.





©2024 Cox Media Group