‘Heartbroken;’ Family of man killed in crash caused by chase sues county, sheriff’s office

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A Montgomery County family is suing the sheriff’s department and the county after a chase gone wrong led to the death of their loved one.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell was there as the family discussed the lawsuit.

Colby Ross, 35, died as Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies chased Melissa Hutchins down SR-49 toward West Third Street/US-35.

A detective used stop sticks but Hutchins did not stop and ran through a red light.

Hutchins then hit Ross’s convertible, forcing him into a pickup truck and causing him to be thrown from his car. He died from his injuries.

“I’m angry about the fact that I even have to be standing here today,” Ross’ wife Chenea Ross said.

