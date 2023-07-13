Oakwood voters to vote on school levy on Nov. 7

OAKWOOD — Voters in Oakwood are going to see a school levy on the ballot this November.

The school board unanimously approved the 6.75 mill property tax issue that would fund operations and permanent improvements.

If approved, it would cost the owner of a $100,000 property an additional $236, according to the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office.

The board says the operating part of the levy would generate just over $2 million a year that would go towards staffing, benefits, and instructional student programming.

It will also generate over $370,000 for facility improvements, maintenance, and technology and security.

Voters will cast a single yes or no vote on the combined levy.

