NWS did not issue tornado watch or warning Monday night, meteorologist says

WILMINGTON — There was no tornado watch or warning issued Monday night by the National Weather Service, meteorologist Logan Clark said.

News Center 7 checked with the weather service afte rthe Middletown Division of Police announced about 8:40 p.m. that a tornado warning had been issued for Monroe and advised people to take shelter immediately. The announcement was posted to social media.

The announcement about the tornado warning was issued after the NWS issued a report on its website indicating that a severe thunderstorm was located near Ross, moving southeast at 40 mph, at 8:24 p.m.

The NWS warned of 60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail in Hamilton, Fairfield, and several other Butler County cities and towns.

Tornado sirens were activated by local authorities in the Butler County cities of Hamilton and Monroe, police and fire dispatchers told News Center 7.

In Monroe, a police and fire dispatcher said sirens were activated after a spotter reported seeing a funnel cloud. The dispatcher could not tell our newsroom what time the activation occurred.

In Hamilton, a police and fire dispatcher said tornado sirens were activated in that city about 8:30 p.m. There were reports of some downed trees and wires, the dispatcher said, but no major damage.

According to NWS, sirens are typically activated by city or county officials, usually a police or fire department or emergency management personnel.

We reached out to the Butler County Emergency Management Agency in Hamilton for comment. We have not heard back.

We also reached out to Warren County Emergency Services in Lebanon after that agency reported roof damage in Franklin Twp.

According to Franklin Twp. Fire Chief Michael Hannigan, high winds partially tore the roof off the rear side of a home in the 7300 block of Timber Wolf Drive about 8:38 p.m. The roof was down to the rafters, according to the report.

Hannigan said a roofing company was on scene at 10:45 p.m., so whether the family would be displaced for the night was not yet determined.









