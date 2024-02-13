Numbers show last year busiest on record for Dayton firefighters

DAYTON — The Dayton Fire Department said 2023 was the busiest on record for them.

Dayton Police and Fire wrote on social media that firefighters responded to more than 42,000 calls and nearly 9,000 were for fire.

2023 was the busiest year for the department over the last 10 years.

They said that incident volume has increased by 30%.

About 33,000 of those calls were for emergency medical services.

Ladder 11 responded to nearly 4,100 fire calls while Engine 17 went over 4,000.





