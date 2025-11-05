NTSB investigating deadly UPS plane crash in Louisville

UPS Flight 2976 crashed around 5:15 p.m. after departing Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport and was headed back to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, The Federal Aviation Administration posted on X.
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg confirmed that at least seven are believed to be dead. Three of those dead are crew members, while four others were not on the plane.
Bedell spoke with Greenberg on Tuesday night. He said that officials were using a Louisville Metro Police Department building as a reunification center.
Officials interviewed each family at that center individually about the loved ones they are looking for. They want to see if they might get information that can help positively identify any of the bodies they have found so far.
Bedell asked Greenberg how he’s dealing with the families.
“I just try to be totally candid and honest and transparent with everybody that what we know,” he said. “And if you don’t have the information, I’m going to tell them right at the outset.”
As for the investigation, Greenberg said there is a lot of work NTSB investigators.
“This is a major accident, and we need to all understand why,” he told Bedell. “They need to understand why UPS wants to know why, so, again, so that we can prevent something like this from happening again.”
Shelter-in-place reduced to 1-mile radius around the airport.
The city has put together a form for anyone who finds debris in their yard. Greenburg asked that residents not touch or move any debris on their own.
The NTSB is expected to hold a press conference on Wednesday morning.