Dayton voters choose Turner-Sloss as next mayor

DAYTON — Voters in the city of Dayton have decided who their next mayor will be.

City Commissioner Shenise Turner-Sloss will serve as the city’s next mayor.

Turner-Sloss took 51.84% of the votes and Mims had 48.16% with 100% of the precincts reporting at 10:40 p.m., according to unofficial Montgomery County Board of Election results.

Mayor-elect Turner-Sloss will replace outgoing Mayor Mims and will remain in office until 2030.

Mims released a statement conceding to Turner-Sloss Tuesday night.

“The people of Dayton have spoken, and I respect their choice. It has been one of my greatest honors to serve as your mayor. Though I am disappointed with this outcome, I remain committed to fighting to keep moving Dayton forward,” Mims said.

Turner-Sloss is a current City Commissioner, with her term set to expire in January 2026, and a former city of Dayton employee.

She is currently a Logistics Management Specialist at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

As mayor, Turner-Sloss plans to focus on neighborhood development and community engagement, strengthening business relations, and reimagining public safety, according to her campaign website.

