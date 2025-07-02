‘Not a prank;’ 2 juveniles arrested for trash can explosion at fireworks show

HUBER HEIGHTS — Two people were arrested in connection with a dangerous mortar explosion at a Fourth of July Celebration in Huber Heights over the weekend.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, an explosive device was placed in a metal trash can at the Star Spangled Heights event at Thomas A. Cloud Memorial Park last Saturday night.

The trash can exploded and the flying metal debris injured two children.

“What happened at Thomas Cloud park is not a prank and again it will not be tolerated period,” Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore said.

City leaders said they don’t want a slap on the wrist for those responsible.

“We want charges to be severe and harsh,” Gore said.

The city announced Wednesday afternoon that two juvenile males were arrested after detectives executed search warrants at two houses.

News Center 7 was the only news crew watching as authorities served one of the warrants at a house on Benchwood Road.

The suspects were booked into the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center on aggravated arson, inducing panic, felonious assault and illegal sale of fireworks charges.

The explosion caused panic and unfounded rumors of an active shooter.

“It is kind of hard to differentiate between a firework and a firearm,” Huber Height Police Chief Mark Lightner said.

The fear turned into fights across the street from the park as people struggled to leave.

A number of dangerous situations all created by people that city leaders want to see punished.

“If you play around, you’re going to find out, that’s what they did here and they’re about to find out,” Gore said.

Gore applauded the work of police, firefighters and city council.

He said the council approved the portable cameras in the park which eventually provided crucial information in the investigation.

Now, many Huber Heights residents want to know if this incident will impact future Independence Day celebrations.

“This is an isolated incident, we’ve had this for years, it’s been a great event,” Huber Heights City Manager John Russell said.

This incident remains under investigation, but anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Detective Hogue at (937) 237-3594.

