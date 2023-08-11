‘Not fair to the kids;’ Parents frustrated with new uniform policy enforced by Dayton charter school

DAYTON — Parents of students at the Horizon Science Academy in Dayton are speaking out after they said a new school uniform policy has prevented some students from accessing classrooms.

>> Complete Back to School coverage

The uniform for the school was updated for the 2023 school year, and the school is not allowing students inside if they don’t have the new shirt, parents told News Center 7 Friday.

Students have been turned away and told that they can not attend classes until they get the new shirt.

“I’m thinking well, what’s more important, the uniforms or their education,” a mother of a student at the school told News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott. News Center 7 is not naming the woman after she requested to remain anonymous.

>> Back to school: Tips for saving money when buying school supplies

According to some parents, the new uniforms were delayed for three to four weeks. The company that produces the shirts states that the shirts should be sent out in the next two-three weeks.

While the principal of the school has told parents he put the policy in place to teach responsibility, some parents believe that his plan is backfiring.

“They’re not teaching them responsibility. These kids aren’t buying their own uniforms the parents are,” The mother said.

Some students were denied entry to the school on the first day and were devastated.

>> Exclusive: DPS Interim Superintendent – Monday on News Center 7 at 4:25am

“This is like a child starting kindergarten. She missed her first day of her high school year, simply because she didn’t have a uniform top,” the mother said.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott attempted to get in contact with the Principal, Renaldo Oneil, but he refused to comment.

According to the mother of the student, students are allowed to wear the old uniform on Friday but on any other day, they are sent home.

“It’s not fair to the kids. They shouldn’t be penalized for something again, for something that they don’t have any control over,” the mother said.

>> ‘It’s never too early or too late;’ DeWine introduces new statewide literacy initiative

©2023 Cox Media Group