‘It’s never too early or too late;’ DeWine introduces new statewide literacy initiative

COLUMBUS — A statewide effort to encourage improved literacy skills for all has been announced by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

The ReadOhio Initiative will apply curriculum aligned with the science of reading in K-12 schools, a spokesperson for the governor’s office said in a media release Friday.

The science behind reading is research done by scientists and literacy experts that explains the idea behind learning how to read, the spokesperson said.

“Our ReadOhio initiative will encompass all of our efforts to improve literacy skills of Ohioans of every age, from early childhood throughout adulthood because it’s never too early or too late to learn to read or enhance your skills,” DeWine said.

ReadOhio’s additional efforts include:

• “Read it Again!” which is a free digital resource for early childhood educators to help build language skills in infants, toddlers and pre-K students.

• Online resources that provide tips on how to get they youngest children to grow their literacy skills.

• A continued focus on expanding the Dolly Parton Imagination Library of Ohio

In March, DeWine signed an executive order to renew the state’s focus on building literacy skills.

After the state’s budget was signed last month, funding was secured to help advance literacy practices, according to the spokesperson.





