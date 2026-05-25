Mayor provides update on progress of Violence Interruption Program

DAYTON — Dayton city leaders are working to create neighborhoods free from gun violence.

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News Center 7’s Mike Campbell talks to Mayor Shenise Turner-Sloss about her views on the Violence Interruption Program LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

The city is in the middle of a pilot program for Violence Interruption in the North Riverdale neighborhood.

>>RELATED: Dayton’s violence interruption program in pilot program mode in one local neighborhood

Shenise Turner-Sloss has only been mayor since January, but is very familiar with the program from her time as a commissioner.

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Turner-Sloss told News Center 7 that she and city leaders strongly believe in the program, but it’s just getting started.

“What we’re seeing, and we know that it works, is that there have been 70 days of no violence in that area,” she said.

Turner-Sloss said the city is rolling out the Violence Interruption program in one neighborhood right now.

City Commissioners are partnering with Felons with a Future to act as the boots on the ground.

The people in the organization are working to develop relationships with local pastors, parents, and at-risk teens and young adults.

The program has larger partners with Cure Violence International and The Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association (GDAHA).

“Address the areas of concern in North Riverdale, then we will be able to move to other parts of the city,” Turner-Sloss said.

City leaders started moving towards Violence Interruption plans almost two years ago after several high-profile and deadly shootings that summer.

Finding partners and putting in infrastructure took time.

However, funding is still an issue for expanding the program to other hotspot neighborhoods identified by the Dayton Police Department.

“And so, again, this is just one piece of how we really, truly reimagine public safety in the City of Dayton. We’re doing that work.” Turner-Sloss said.

City leaders said data helps them decide where to put the program.

Expansion depends on funding, and they are currently seeking partner agencies and philanthropists to help grow the program.

We will continue to follow this story.

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