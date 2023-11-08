Not all heroes wear capes: Local custodian honored for saving choking student

SPRINGFIELD — A local school district custodian can be called a hero after jumping into action to save a choking student.

Larry “Curt” Johnson, a Springfield City School District custodian, recently performed the Heimlich Maneuver on a fifth-grade Snowhill Elementary student who was choking on crackers in the cafeteria.

>> Local superintendent to sleep on high school’s roof after students smash donation goal

“After administering abdominal thrusts, the crackers came out of the student’s throat,” a spokesperson for the school district said. “Johnson said he believes he acted at a critical time, as the student’s face was beginning to turn colors.”

Johnson has been an employee of the district for 10 years and has worked at Snowhill Elementary for nine years.

>> ‘Forever indebted to this community;’ Longtime Springfield mayor retires early

The school district says Johnson was thanked by the student and his family, and he was also honored by his employee union.

This month, Johnson received the district’s first “Employee of the Month” award as part of a new employee recognition program, the spokesperson said.

“Curt is a prime example of an employee who consistently goes above and beyond for our students, ensuring that each of them know how much they are valued and cared for,” said SCSD Superintendent Dr. Bob Hill. “We are grateful that this specific scenario ended in the best way possible because Curt was not afraid to quickly jump into action to help a student in need. He is the first of many employees who the District will be shining a light on, in order to properly recognize the daily efforts of our incredible staff.”

©2023 Cox Media Group