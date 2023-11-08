Local superintendent to sleep on high school’s roof after students smash donation goal

CLARK COUNTY — A local superintendent will be sleeping on the roof of a school building tonight after students raised money for a good cause.

Students at Tecumseh High School were recently challenged to donate $1,000 for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. As part of the challenge, the school’s principal and superintendent made separate bets with the students.

Principal Aaron Oakes agreed to wear a pink wig and tutu for a day if the students raised $500. They did and he kept up his end of the deal.

Superintendent Paula Crew said she’d sleep on the roof of the high school if the students raised the full $1,000 goal. Students went above and beyond, raising nearly $2,000, the district shared on social media.

Crew will keep up her end of the deal tonight and will sleep on the high school’s roof.

She told News Center 7 Tuesday that the district has 13 staff members who are breast cancer survivors and one who died from battling it.

