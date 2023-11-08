‘Forever indebted to this community;’ Longtime Springfield mayor retires early

SPRINGFIELD — After serving the Springfield community for 35 years, Mayor Warren Copeland has retired.

Copeland, who previously announced plans to retire at the end of his term, retired Wednesday to focus on his health and family, a city spokesperson announced.

“I will be forever indebted to this community and to the citizens of Springfield, who entrusted me to serve as Mayor for many years. As this chapter of my life closes, I know the next chapter will still see me involved in the community I love so dearly,” Copeland wrote in a letter to the City Commission.

Copeland served on the Springfield City Commission for 35 years, beginning in 1988. He served as mayor from 1990 to 1994 and from 1998 to present day.

He also served as a Professor of Religion and Director of Urban Studies at Wittenberg University.

City officials said Copeland has been a “dedicated public servant” who “understood the importance of collaboration and partnerships in make the city successful.”

“We are grateful that Warren has dedicated so much of his life to our community, not just in his role as Mayor, but also as an involved citizen committed to creating a better future for generations of Springfielders,” City Manager Bryan Heck said.

Assistant Mayor Rob Rue will be sworn in to fill the remainder of Copeland’s term on Nov. 14. To fill the seat vacated by Rue’s transition to mayor, the City will take applications from interested candidates. City Commission has 30 days to appoint a Commissioner to fill the vacated seat.

