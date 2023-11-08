Shots fired near Alter HS prompting lockdown at school, principal says

KETTERING — Archbishop Alter High School in Kettering is on lockdown after a reported shooting near the school.

First responders were initially called to the area of the school on East David Road around 8:50 a.m., according to initial emergency scanner traffic.

Alter High School’s principal Lourdes Lambert confirmed the school is on lockdown due to shots being fired outside of the building.

Our News Center 7 crew on scene reports seeing a large amount of law enforcement near the school.

We’re working to learn more.

