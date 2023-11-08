Local man sentenced for child exploitation crimes involving over 175 victims

HUBER HEIGHTS — A Huber Heights man was sentenced to prison after being convicted of creating child pornography involving victims as young as 6 years old.

Ty Brandon Roberts, 38, was sentenced to 50 years in prison, according to a media release by the Department of Justice.

Roberts pleaded guilty in February to producing child pornography and coercing minors.

FBI agents were able to fully identify 75 of Roberts’ victims, but 120 remain unidentified.

Roberts’ victims ranged in ranges from 6 to 17 years old.

Beginning in 2007 he exploited victims online and sexually abused them in person.

He would coerce minors into creating child pornography by either bribing them with video game gift cards to online games or pretending to be a teenage girl to “entice” them, according to court documents.

Between 2007 and 2008, Roberts sexually abused an 11 to 12-year-old boy. The DOJ said Roberts took photos of the abuse on the Polaroid camera and then later made digital images of the photos. The original Polaroid photos were seized by law enforcement in his home last year.

Roberts possessed more than 11,000 child pornography images in total.













