Northern Ohio woman focus of statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert

The public is being asked to be on the lookout for a 79-year-old northern Ohio woman who walked away from church Wednesday afternoon and has not returned.

>> Man surrenders after barricading himself in a home, firing at law enforcement

Doreen Hill has dementia and high blood pressure and law enforcement is concerned for her safety. This incident occurred on Stonegate Circle in Cleveland, the Cleveland Police Department said. She reportedly walked away about 5 p.m., according to police.

Hill is 5-foot-8, about 212 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes. Authorities released a photo of Hill with the alert issued Wednesday night. Her photo appears with this report.

Call or dial 911 if you see Hill.

We will update this report as information becomes available.

©2024 Cox Media Group