Nonprofit plasters billboards to educate local community on dangers of fentanyl

DAYTON — A local nonprofit organization is working to raise awareness about fentanyl.

APALD, the Association of People Against Lethal Drugs works to educate people about the synthetic drugs crisis and bring together those who have been impacted.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott sat down with the founder of APALD, who lost her son from an accidental fentanyl poisoning.

“He got almost 100% fentanyl, killing him instantly. I found him dead on his bedroom floor,” APALD founder Diane Urban said.

Urban relives the nightmare of finding her son every day.

“It just never goes away. I was robbed of my son’s life. I’ll never have grandchildren and it’s been the most horrible experience in my life,” Urban said.

The moment she experienced the pain of losing a loved one to drugs, she knew she didn’t want anyone else to experience that.

“It was either die or do something about it and so I just got angry about it,” Urban said.

APALD recently plastered PSA billboards throughout Dayton to spread their message. The billboards can be found on Patterson Boulevard and at the intersection of North Keowee Street and Leo Street.

“It’s nice to know that you’re not alone and that other people know exactly how you feel,” APALD member Angela Jackson said.

Jackson joined the organization after her daughter Marissa was poisoned by fentanyl.

“She did a line of cocaine with her boyfriend that was laced with fentanyl, and she died on his basement floor,” Jackson said.

Rhonda Crouse joined the organization when she lost her niece to the drug.

“She was quite possibly the first person to be deceased in 2021,” Crouse said.

The number of accidental overdose deaths in Ohio has decreased by 5%, but thousands of people throughout the state are still dying, according to the CDC.

APALD members travel across the county to educate people on the dangers of synthetic drugs and the possibility that something may be laced.

“They hear you. If you speak to them, they’ll listen, one pill, one wine and you will die,” Jackson said.

The members of the organization stay motivated by keeping their loved ones in mind.

“When I help people that makes me feel better. This is the path that I have now in life and probably my path to the day I die,” Urban said.

APALD plans to host its next nationwide rally in May, and rallies throughout Ohio in the coming year. The exact cities will be released soon.

