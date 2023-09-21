Overdose reversal drug to be stationed at rest stops throughout Ohio

COLUMBUS — Soon rest stops across the state will have medication to help those suffering from an overdose.

Today, Governor Mike DeWine announced a partnership with the Recovery Ohio initiative, the Ohio Department of Transportation, and the Ohio Department of Health’s Project DAWN to install lifesaving Naloxone kits at rest stops across the state.

Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is a nasal spray that can be provided to someone suffering from an opioid overdose.

“Increasing access to Naloxone is critical to combatting the opioid crisis and decreasing the number of overdose deaths in Ohio,” DeWine sad. “By placing Naloxboxes in rest areas across the state we are providing more opportunities to reverse the deadly effects of illicit opioids and providing opportunities for Ohioans to choose recovery.”

In 2022, unintentional drug overdoses in Ohio resulted in 4,915 deaths, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The common signs and symptoms of an opioid overdose include:

Unresponsiveness

Slow or no breathing

Blue lips or fingernails

Choking or coughing

Cold or clammy skin

Small pupils

Dizziness or disorientation

In the Miami Valley, rest stops along Interstate 75 in Miami and Auglaize counties, on I-70 in Preble County, and U.S. 35 in Auglaize County will have Narcan available. To view a map of rest stops with planned Naloxboxes, click here.

If you want Naloxone delivered to your home, click here.

