Nonprofit coming to Miami Valley to help K9s with life-saving training

GREENE COUNTY — A K9 training nonprofit is coming to Greene County to provide life-saving training to K9s and their handlers in the area, a spokesperson from the school said.

Spike’s School will be in Xenia starting August 23 to August 27 to further educate K9 teams with advanced Water and Land Human Remains Detection Courses.

Multiple search and rescue K9 teams from the area and neighboring state agencies will attend, the spokesperson said.

Training will be used to help K9s better detect human remains both submerged in water and in different conditions on land.

It will also allow loved ones to return home after being lost or becoming a victim of a natural disaster. Additionally, the training can benefit criminal investigations by locating important evidence, the spokesperson said.

Several K9 teams who attended the course in recent years are currently in Lahaina, Hawaii assisting with the recovery of victims from the wildfire, the spokesperson said.

The course will prepare search and rescue dogs with the training and confidence needed to find human remains in different environments.

Spike’s K9 Fund is aiming to build a stronger and safer K9 community, and more information can be found on its website.

