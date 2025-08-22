‘No spend challenge’ reframes money habits, boosts savings

DAYTON — A recent survey by Bankrate reveals that one in four people have no emergency savings, while nearly half of those who do have savings find it insufficient to cover three months of expenses.

The alarming statistics highlight the financial vulnerability many individuals face, prompting financial experts to suggest strategies like the ‘No Spend Challenge’ to help people reassess their spending habits and boost savings.

Jonathan Thomas, founder of Money Saving Solution, shared his experience with the ‘No Spend Challenge’ and emphasized the importance of finding a plan that works for each family.

Nadia Vanderhall, a financial planner, recommends undertaking a ‘No Spend Challenge’ quarterly to help individuals become more aware of their spending and budgeting.

Thomas, a new dad, shared his experience with the ‘No Spend Challenge’ on his Facebook page, Money Saving Solution. He explained that he took on the challenge by using only cash for a week, which helped him stick to his budget.

Thomas prepared for the challenge by filling up his gas tank and stocking up on groceries, emphasizing the importance of finding a plan that works for each family, whether it involves spending nothing on weekdays or going cold turkey for several days.

Vanderhall noted that the challenge can make people more aware of their budgets and the costs of their expenses, allowing them to better align their spending.

Thomas admitted that the hardest part of the challenge was making food at home and skipping the drive-through, but he was motivated by the extra money he saved, which he plans to use for Christmas gifts, birthdays, and vacations.

The ‘No Spend Challenge’ offers a practical approach for individuals seeking to improve their financial discipline and savings, with experts like Jonathan Thomas and Nadia Vanderhall advocating for its benefits in fostering better budgeting habits.

