No classes today as repairs continue after water leak at Huber Heights school

HUBER HEIGHTS — Classes are still canceled for some students today after a weekend water leak at a Huber Heights junior high school.

Weisenborn Junior High School remains closed as repairs continue from last weekend’s water leak, the school district previously wrote on social media.

Huber Heights City Schools Superintendent Jason Enix told News Center 7 on Monday that it was determined that a damaged valve on a water pipe caused the leak, resulting in “significant flooding” in several areas of the building.

Water was also in the electric panel/box, which resulted in power being shut down to most of the building.

As of Monday, the building did not have running water, and could not determine when the building would reopen.

News Center 7 has contacted Huber Heights City Schools for an update on the repairs.

