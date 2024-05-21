Classes still canceled for students after water leak at Huber Heights junior high school

HUBER HEIGHTS — Classes remained canceled after a weekend water leak at a Huber Heights junior high school.

Weisenborn Junior High School will be closed both today and tomorrow to allow for necessary repairs in the building, according to Huber Heights City Schools social media post.

Huber Heights City Schools Superintendent Jason Enix told News Center 7 on Monday that it was determined that a damaged valve on a water pipe caused the leak, resulting in “significant flooding” in several areas of the building.

Water was also in the electric panel/box, which resulted in power being shut down to most of the building.

The building does not have any running water, Enix said.

It is unknown when the building can reopen.

The district apologized to parents and students for the inconvenience.

